SERWACKI, Michael J.

SERWACKI - Michael J. March 31, 2019 of Elma, at age 64. Beloved husband of Jodi (nee Miller) Serwacki and the late Sheryl (nee Williams) Serwacki; devoted father of Jennelle (Dean) Carpenter, Michelle (Stephen) Lawrence and Michael (Brittany) Serwacki; step-father of Ryan (Cristina) Cumbo-Davies and Ronald Cumbo; loving grandfather of Talyn Zuzze, Lincoln and Leyton Serwacki; also survived by siblings, nieces, nephews and many friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St., Elma, where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 AM from the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. Interment to follow at Marilla Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined.