Sabretooth leads roster for free family fest in West Seneca

A free family event featuring scooter and potato sack races, and a special appearance by Sabretooth is scheduled for Saturday morning at West Seneca’s Community Center & Library, 1300 Union Road.

Activities run from 9 a.m. to noon and include visits from West Seneca police and volunteer firefighters plus a puppet show courtesy of the Firemen’s Memorial Exhibit Center of Western New York.

Special guests from the Justice League of WNY will stop by from 9 a.m. to noon, as will the GEICO Gecko from 9 to 10 a.m. SPCA Serving Erie County will present a Friends of the Farm presentation at 11 a.m. Expect Sabretooth from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.