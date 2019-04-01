RYAN, Molly A.

RYAN - Molly A. Of Buffalo, NY, March 29, 2019, after a brief illness. Mother of Jacob Ryan and Anthony Ramos; grandmother of Rosalia Ramos; also survived by many family members and close friends who loved her dearly. A memorial mass will be held at St. Mark's R.C. Church, 401 Woodward Avenue, Buffalo on Saturday at 9:30 AM. No prior visitations. Arrangements by AUDUBON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES.