Reporters' Notebook: April 1, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the first chancellor of Germany, Otto von Bismarck, born on this date in 1815, “Never believe anything in politics until it has been officially denied.”

• • •

NEWS HOUNDS – Three of Olaf’s Buffalo News colleagues go out this week to talk about their areas of expertise.

Refresh magazine editor Scott Scanlon joins Phil Haberstro of the Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo to discuss “What Is Community Wellness?” at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the free IMAGINE series in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. The program starts at noon with a Great Courses video on creativity featuring University at Buffalo professor Gerard Puccio.

“If a Gun Could Talk, What Would It Tell Us?” is the topic as police reporters Maki Becker and Aaron Besecker speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday in St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St. The program, sponsored by the church’s Social Justice Community Sub-committee on Gun Violence Awareness, is free and open to the public.

• • •

FRESH EVIDENCE – Author and researcher Michael Hawley talks about new DNA results in the case of Jack the Ripper at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Ave., Town of Tonawanda. It’s free. Call 332-4375 to reserve a seat.

• • •

HELP THE HUNGRY – Donations and volunteers are needed for the annual Feed My Starving Children MobilePack sessions next weekend at Villa Maria College, 240 Pine Ridge Road, Cheektowaga. In two shifts, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and at 9 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, volunteers will pack nutritional food mix meals into bags to be sent to Haiti, the Philippines, El Salvador and other countries in need.

The organizer, physical therapy professor Kim Kotz, has set a goal of 147,000 meals, for which she needs donations of $32,000. To donate, visit give.fmsc.org/buffalo. To volunteer, call her at 962-1837 or email kkotz@villa.edu.

• • •

INDUSTRIAL MIGHT – A pictorial tribute to Buffalo’s grain elevators by local photographer Gene Witkowski is on display, along with historic items, through the end of May in Waterfront Memories & More museum, 41 Hamburg St. at South Street in the Old First Ward. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays.

• • •

MARK THE DATE – Pastor Jean Edmister of Trinity Amherst United Methodist Church will offer a Lenten message at the Beechwood Service Guild meeting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Beechwood Residence, 2235 Millersport Highway, Getzville. There also will be election of officers. All are welcome.

• • •

