Pot legalization, opioid addiction subjects of Public Health Week events

The University at Buffalo and Daemen College will be among schools and other institutions to participate in special events to mark National Public Health Week.

Events, lectures, discussions and other activities all will be free and open to the public, starting Monday, April 1.

The School of Public Health and Health Professions will lead related events at UB South Campus, while those with the Master of Public Health and Health Promotions program at Daemen will lead efforts at the Amherst school, 4380 Main St.

Here’s a closer look at activities at both schools.

University at Buffalo

Step challenge: Log steps walked during April and earn a chance to win a yoga mat or iPad. Sign up at sphhp.buffalo.edu.

Kimball Tower Climb: Members of the UB Physical Therapy program will lead the 11-floor climb starting at noon every Thursday in April, starting in the lobby of the School of Public Health on the South Campus.

Monday



Vinyasa Yoga: 5:30 p.m., 403 Hayes Hall. Led by UB School of Social Work alum Elise Pogorzelski.

Tuesday



Stressbusters: Noon to 1 p.m., Harriman Lobby. Free back rubs.

Opioid overdose (Narcan) training: 6 to 8 p.m., Butler Auditorium, 150 Farber Hall. In collaboration with the Erie County Department of Health

Wednesday



Twitter Chat: Participate in the National Public Health Week Twitter Chat from 2 to 3 p.m. at #NPHWchat and @NPHW on Twitter.

Thursday

“Adventures in Policy Making: New York’s Regulation of Adult-Use of Cannabis”: Panel discussion from 10 to 11 a.m., 202 Diefendorf Hall.

“Race, Mass Incarceration, and Public Health”: Film Screening of “13th Amendment,” with a panel discussion to follow, 5:30 to 8 p.m., 150 Farber Hall.

Friday



Global Health Day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 144 Farber Hall. Symposium entitled “Substance Use and Its Impact on Local and Global Health, followed by a 1 p.m. panel discussion entitled “Think Locally. Act Globally.

Daemen College

The Daemen College lineup will start on Tuesday with Master of Public Health faculty and students handing out information on public health topics, including health disparities, sexual health, and homelessness, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Wick Campus Center lobby.

A talk entitled “Food-borne and Waterborne Diseases,” by Christina Ostwald, adjunct professor of public health, starts at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Research and Information Commons Room 120.

A free workshop from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, in Duns Scotus Room 227, will help community health providers and professionals focus on skills related to their role in discussing infant adoption with women and families. Dinner will be provided to workshop participants; registration is required by emailing jbrodhea@daemen.edu.

