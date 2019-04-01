PALUCH, Frances (Szczesek)

March 30, 2019 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Paluch; dear mother of Kenneth (late Dawn), Daniel, Ronald (Ronda) and Leonard (Beverly); loving grandmother of Robin (Billy) Roberts, Danielle (Pieter), Megan (Kevin) Fleck, Edward (Shannon), Anthony, Rebecca and great-grandmother of seven. Predeceased by two brothers and three sisters. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), Monday April 1, 2019 at 10:30 AM and in Fourteen Holy Helpers R.C. Church at 11 AM. Interment in Parish Cemetery. Frances was a member of the Sodality of Our Lady at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com