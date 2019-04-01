Share this article

print logo

Olean residents charged with welfare fraud

|Published |Updated

Two Olean residents face three felony charges each for receiving food stamps while allegedly concealing income from a direct sales business, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Steven L. Michienzi, 44, and Lisa M. Michienzi, 41, of East Elm Street, turned themselves in Friday at the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services office and were issued tickets to appear in Olean City Court on April 23, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said that a social services investigation alleged that the Michienzis received $1,495 in food assistance, while failing to report income from sales of Paparazzi jewelry.

Both were charged with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree welfare fraud.

Dale Anderson – Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

There are no comments - be the first to comment