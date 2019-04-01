Olean residents charged with welfare fraud

Two Olean residents face three felony charges each for receiving food stamps while allegedly concealing income from a direct sales business, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Steven L. Michienzi, 44, and Lisa M. Michienzi, 41, of East Elm Street, turned themselves in Friday at the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services office and were issued tickets to appear in Olean City Court on April 23, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said that a social services investigation alleged that the Michienzis received $1,495 in food assistance, while failing to report income from sales of Paparazzi jewelry.

Both were charged with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree welfare fraud.