No foolin': Three days of sunshine forecast; seasonal temperatures

There's no significant snow in the forecast Monday. Or Tuesday. Or Wednesday.

Just sunshine.

We're not fooling. The National Weather Service said so.

Forecasts for today show below-average temperatures with highs in the mid-30s, but with mostly sunny skies, weather service forecasts show.

Temperatures are expected to moderate closer to normal Tuesday with highs expected in the upper 40s under partly sunny skies.

Wednesday should bring mostly sunny conditions with highs again in the upper 40s.

Western New York woke up Sunday to a late-season snowfall that delivered a widespread covering of a few inches across most of the region. The 1.7 inches that was reported at Buffalo pushed the city's 2018-19 seasonal snowfall total to 117.8 inches.

It also padded Buffalo's lead over snowfall rival to the east, Syracuse, for the title of snowiest large American city. Syracuse had measured 111.1 inches for the season as of Sunday.