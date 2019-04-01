Newstead garage fire causes $25,000 damage

An early morning fire that started in the garage of a residence Sunday in Newstead caused $25,000 damage, according to Amherst Fire Control.

Fire Control received a 911 call at 5:24 a.m. from the occupants of a residence on Stage Road who said there was a fire in their attached garage.

When crews from Newstead Fire Company arrived, they encountered heavy smoke coming from the garage and requested a second alarm to the scene, according to Amherst Fire Control.

The fire, which was contained to the garage, was under control within 20 minutes. The residence suffered some smoke damage. The estimated damage to the structure was $15,000 and $10,000 to its contents.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation by the Erie County Sheriff's Office.