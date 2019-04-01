Deaths Death Notices
NERI, Charles R.
NERI - Charles R. Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 30, 2019, at age 74. Beloved husband of 50 years of Deberra (nee Bandelian) Neri; devoted father of Jason and Justin Neri; cherished Papa of Charlie; loving son of the late Charles and Mildred Neri; dear brother of the late Joseph, late Angelo (late Barbara) and the late Maryann Neri; dear brother-in-law of Marcia Neri and the late Beverley (Lorne) Grossman; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., Snyder on Wednesday and Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst on Friday Morning at 10 o'clock. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
