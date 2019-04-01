Letter: McConnell should be ousted, hopefully before the election

Mitch, Mitch, Mitch. He’s at it again. Abusing his power. What a perfect storm America is facing now that Attorney General William Barr has decided through his deliberate obfuscation in his four-page conclusion to the Mueller Report that the president is pretty much scot-free to continue the country’s descent into autocracy. Four pages? We saw it coming.

Barr had already stated in his writings that a president can get away with virtually any crime with no repercussions. And predictably, President Trump had to scream “No Collusion.” “I’m exonerated.” Wrong!

Mitch McConnell set the tone even before Trump by absolutely refusing to allow a hearing for one of President Obama’s Supreme Court nominees. But, of course, he had no problem confirming the likes of Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. Stacking district courts? Again, no problem.

McConnell and his henchmen tried (and failed) to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Fortunately, there was Sen. John McCain to stifle his efforts.

Someone had to be the hero. It’s certainly not McConnell, who had nothing with which to replace it anyway. McConnell allowed His Highness to shut down the U.S. government without a care for how it affects average Americans unless there was funding for Trump’s asinine wall.

The year 2020 is fast approaching (not fast enough) and I hear McConnell’s poll numbers in Kentucky are in the toilet. Hopefully, he will have been pried out of that seat he’s been glued to for too long.

Mark R. Hardy

Tonawanda