Letter: It is long past time to stop using daylight saving time

As many people already know daylight saving time causes an increase in injuries, accidental deaths, and suicides. In continuing daylight saving time we are choosing the hour change over saving people from injuries and death. We are choosing to have members of our community, friends and family get into accidents and/or die rather than not changing the clocks an hour twice a year. To me it is absolutely ridiculous to make this decision to keep daylight saving, and we should end daylight saving time right now!

Joshua Carnegie

Lockport