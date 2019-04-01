LaSalle eighth-grade duo heads to world robotics championship

Jashanjeet Singh and Carson Zacher, two eighth-graders at LaSalle Preparatory School in Niagara Falls, are headed to the world robotics tournament in Louisville, Ky.

The pair, dubbed "The Spare Parts," will compete April 28-30 among a field of 418 teams. The two beat 24 other teams in a one-minute event at the VEX IQ Northern New York State Championship March 9 in Syracuse.

Singh and Zacher won the robot skills and teamwork champion awards, said Richard J. Clark, Niagara Falls' prep level science, technology, engineering and math coordinator.

"It also gives them the opportunity to compete in skills challenges which consist of scoring as many points as you can in one minute with your own robot as well as coding your robot to perform the same task, but autonomously," Clark said.