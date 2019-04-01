KOTAS, William H.

KOTAS - William H. Is now at peace after passing away on March 28, 2019. Cherished partner and best friend of Cathleen M. Lucas; adored father figure to Amy Lucas and Nicole Frey; beloved grandpa to Steven Lucas, Dante Moultrie, Willie Watson, Cody Haynes, Austin Haynes and Anthony Frey; great-grandfather of Steven Lucas III; dear son of the late Frank and Dolores (nee Wisniewski) Kotas; caring brother of George (Kathy), Jim and Greg Kotas; also survived by extended family and friends. The family will be present on Monday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. Bill will be remembered for his devotion to family, his enviable work ethic and his excellent cooking, especially for family get-togethers. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com