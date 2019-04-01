KLYCZEK, Donna M. (Null)

KLYCZEK - Donna M.

(nee Null)

March 30, 2019, age 69. Beloved mother of Richard (Tamara) Klyczek, Jr., Lori (Andrew) Abramowitz, Randall (Andrea) Klyczek and Joseph (Lisa) Klyczek; loving grandmother of Brandon, Maxwell, Sydney, Richard, Mya, Abigail, Jacob, Alexandria, Ethan and Kaitlyn; sister of Patricia Puskas, Jack Null, Sandra Null and the late Linda Glowinski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins), where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM. Family and friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com