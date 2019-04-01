It's mom to the rescue in stolen credit card caper

NIAGARA FALLS – Police are seeking a 55-year-old man suspected of using a found credit card to make some purchases.

But they think they know who he is, thanks to some detective work from the victim.

A 73rd Street woman told police that she lost her credit card at a restaurant Friday. By the time she she contacted her bank, it already had been used for four unauthorized purchases, all at businesses within a few blocks of where the card went missing.

The victim told police her mother works at one of those business and that she was able to review security camera footage. Police reviewed the footage and tentatively identified the suspect. He is being sought for questioning.