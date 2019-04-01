High school scores & schedules (April 2)
Baseball
Monday’s games
ECIC I
Orchard Park at Clarence, ppd
Frontier at Williamsville North, ppd
ECIC II
Amherst at Sweet Home, ppd
Hamburg at Starpoint, ppd
West Seneca East at Wmsv. East, ppd
ECIC IV
Eden at Pioneer, ppd
Niagara Frontier
North Tonawanda at Lockport, ppd
CSAT at Kenmore West, ppd
Kenmore East at Lew-Port, ppd
Nia.-Wheatfield at Niagara Falls, ppd
CCAA West I
Falconer at Fredonia, ppd
Cassadaga Vly. at Southwestern, ppd
Dunkirk at Chautauqua Lake, ppd
CCAA West II
Westfield at Brocton, ppd
Maple Grove at Panama, ppd
Nonleague
Silver Creek at North Collins, ppd
Clymer at Pine Valley, ppd
Newfane at Tonawanda, ppd
St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Depew, ppd
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Cardinal O’Hara at St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.
ECIC I
Williamsville North at Frontier, 5 p.m.
West Seneca West at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
Clarence at Orchard Park, 5 p.m.
ECIC II
Starpoint at Hamburg, 4:45 p.m.
Wmsv. East at West Seneca East, 4:45 p.m.
Sweet Home at Amherst, 5 p.m.
Nonleague
Franklinville at Catt/LV, 4:30 p.m.
Cassadaga Valley at Frewsburg, 4:30 p.m.
V-Batavia at Medina, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s games
Niagara Frontier
Kenmore West at CSAT, ppd
Lew-Port at Kenmore East, ppd.
CCAA West I
Falconer at Fredonia, ppd
Cassadaga Vly. at Southwestern, ppd
Dunkirk at Chautauqua Lake, ppd
CCAA West II
Westfield at Brocton, ppd
Clymer at Sherman, ppd
Nonleague
V-Pembroke at Medina, ppd
Salamanca at Randolph, ppd
Iroquois at Orchard Park, ppd
Grand Island at Roy-Hart, ppd
Today’s games
Nonleague
Franklinville at Catt/LV, 4:30 p.m.
Cassadaga Valley at Frewsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Pine Valley at Gowanda, 4:30 p.m.
North Tonawanda at Newfane, 4:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s/Lanc. at W. Sen. East, 4:30 p.m.
Eden at West Seneca West, 4:30 p.m.
V-Brockport at Albion, 4:45 p.m.
Christian Central at Barker, 4:45 p.m.
Starpoint at Clarence, 4:45 p.m.
East Aurora at Mount Mercy, 4:45 p.m.
Alden at Cheektowaga, 5 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Monday’s games
Class B
Frontier at Williamsville South, 5 p.m.
Nonleague
Williamsville East 9, East Aurora 5
WE(5-0): Jordan Polk 3g-a; Joe Amicci 17 saves
Nia.-Wheatfield at Grand Island, 5 p.m.
Akron at Kenmore, 5 p.m.
Tonawanda at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 5 p.m.
Salamanca at Newfane, 5:30 p.m.
V-East Rochester at Depew, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Shore 18, V-Batavia 0
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
St. Joe’s at Canisius, 5 p.m.
Timon-St. Jude at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Class A
Orchard Park at Lancaster, 5 p.m.
City Honors at Clarence, 7 p.m.
Class B
Williamsville North at Frontier, 5 p.m.
Lockport at North Tonawanda, 5 p.m.
Hamburg at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.
West Seneca West at Wmsv. East, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Monday’s games
Nonleague
Clarence 8, Frontier 7 (3 OT)
C: Madison Leeper 3g, Emma Faso g-a; Olivia Bakowski 17 saves
Orchard Park 16, Niagara-Wheatfield 10
OP: Jessie Peters 5g
NW: Jocelyn Fike 7g
Mount Mercy at Springville, ppd
Williamsville North at Lancaster, ppd
Sacred Heart at Lockport, ppd
Nardin at Niagara Falls, ppd
Today’s games
Class C
Grand Island at Sweet Home, 4:45 p.m.
East Aurora at Lake Shore, 5 p.m.
Nonleague
Villa Maria (Pa.) at St. Mary’s/L., 4:30 p.m.
Eden at Iroquois, 5 p.m.
Gowanda at West Seneca East, 5 p.m.
Springville at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.
Salamanca at Lew-Port, 5:30 p.m.
