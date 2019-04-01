High school scores & schedules (April 2)

Baseball

Monday’s games

ECIC I

Orchard Park at Clarence, ppd

Frontier at Williamsville North, ppd

ECIC II

Amherst at Sweet Home, ppd

Hamburg at Starpoint, ppd

West Seneca East at Wmsv. East, ppd

ECIC IV

Eden at Pioneer, ppd

Niagara Frontier

North Tonawanda at Lockport, ppd

CSAT at Kenmore West, ppd

Kenmore East at Lew-Port, ppd

Nia.-Wheatfield at Niagara Falls, ppd

CCAA West I

Falconer at Fredonia, ppd

Cassadaga Vly. at Southwestern, ppd

Dunkirk at Chautauqua Lake, ppd

CCAA West II

Westfield at Brocton, ppd

Maple Grove at Panama, ppd

Nonleague

Silver Creek at North Collins, ppd

Clymer at Pine Valley, ppd

Newfane at Tonawanda, ppd

St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Depew, ppd

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Cardinal O’Hara at St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.

ECIC I

Williamsville North at Frontier, 5 p.m.

West Seneca West at Jamestown, 5 p.m.

Clarence at Orchard Park, 5 p.m.

ECIC II

Starpoint at Hamburg, 4:45 p.m.

Wmsv. East at West Seneca East, 4:45 p.m.

Sweet Home at Amherst, 5 p.m.

Nonleague

Franklinville at Catt/LV, 4:30 p.m.

Cassadaga Valley at Frewsburg, 4:30 p.m.

V-Batavia at Medina, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s games

Niagara Frontier

Kenmore West at CSAT, ppd

Lew-Port at Kenmore East, ppd.

CCAA West I

Falconer at Fredonia, ppd

Cassadaga Vly. at Southwestern, ppd

Dunkirk at Chautauqua Lake, ppd

CCAA West II

Westfield at Brocton, ppd

Clymer at Sherman, ppd

Nonleague

V-Pembroke at Medina, ppd

Salamanca at Randolph, ppd

Iroquois at Orchard Park, ppd

Grand Island at Roy-Hart, ppd

Today’s games

Nonleague

Franklinville at Catt/LV, 4:30 p.m.

Cassadaga Valley at Frewsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Pine Valley at Gowanda, 4:30 p.m.

North Tonawanda at Newfane, 4:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s/Lanc. at W. Sen. East, 4:30 p.m.

Eden at West Seneca West, 4:30 p.m.

V-Brockport at Albion, 4:45 p.m.

Christian Central at Barker, 4:45 p.m.

Starpoint at Clarence, 4:45 p.m.

East Aurora at Mount Mercy, 4:45 p.m.

Alden at Cheektowaga, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Monday’s games

Class B

Frontier at Williamsville South, 5 p.m.

Nonleague

Williamsville East 9, East Aurora 5

WE(5-0): Jordan Polk 3g-a; Joe Amicci 17 saves

Nia.-Wheatfield at Grand Island, 5 p.m.

Akron at Kenmore, 5 p.m.

Tonawanda at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 5 p.m.

Salamanca at Newfane, 5:30 p.m.

V-East Rochester at Depew, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Shore 18, V-Batavia 0

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

St. Joe’s at Canisius, 5 p.m.

Timon-St. Jude at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Class A

Orchard Park at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

City Honors at Clarence, 7 p.m.

Class B

Williamsville North at Frontier, 5 p.m.

Lockport at North Tonawanda, 5 p.m.

Hamburg at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.

West Seneca West at Wmsv. East, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Monday’s games

Nonleague

Clarence 8, Frontier 7 (3 OT)

C: Madison Leeper 3g, Emma Faso g-a; Olivia Bakowski 17 saves

Orchard Park 16, Niagara-Wheatfield 10

OP: Jessie Peters 5g

NW: Jocelyn Fike 7g

Mount Mercy at Springville, ppd

Williamsville North at Lancaster, ppd

Sacred Heart at Lockport, ppd

Nardin at Niagara Falls, ppd

Today’s games

Class C

Grand Island at Sweet Home, 4:45 p.m.

East Aurora at Lake Shore, 5 p.m.

Nonleague

Villa Maria (Pa.) at St. Mary’s/L., 4:30 p.m.

Eden at Iroquois, 5 p.m.

Gowanda at West Seneca East, 5 p.m.

Springville at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.

Salamanca at Lew-Port, 5:30 p.m.

Calling all all-stars

The News needs all-star teams from the following leagues. League chairmen are asked to e-mail their all-star teams to sports@buffnews.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL: All-WNY.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: All-WNY, All-ECIC, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Charter Schools.

BOYS HOCKEY: All-Federation.

GIRLS HOCKEY: All-Federation.