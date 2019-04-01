HAETTICH, Brian D.

HAETTICH - Brian D. Of South Buffalo, entered into rest March 30, 2019; beloved husband of Marie T. (nee Cichon) Haettich; devoted father of Morgan, Kate and JP Haettich; loving son of John (Sheila) Haettich and the late MaryAnn "Mickey" (McCafferty) Haettich; dear brother of Jeannie (James) Blidy, Julie (Rick) Schwallie and the late Sheila Haettich and Joann (Gary) Stotz; fond son-in-law of the late Edward and Marie Cichon; favorite brother-in-law of Pam (Mike) Purcell and several other brothers-in-law; also survived by Hans, Elsie, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Avenue, Tuesday, from 2-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Teresa Church, 1974 Seneca St., South Buffalo on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Brian was a member of Sons of the American Legion Post 721. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com