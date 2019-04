Smiles at A Taste of Jazz at Brickyard Brewing

Two live music acts, Carolyn Lansom and Dozo My Lady, as well as My Cousin Tone, were the stars of a Taste of Jazz, a fundraiser for the Northwest Jazz Festival, held Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Brickyard Brewing Co. in Lewiston. See the jazz fans who supported the free summer festival.