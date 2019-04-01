FIALKIEWICZ, Crystal A. (Keith)

March 30, 2019; beloved wife of Joseph; devoted mother of Timothy and Andrew Keith; dearest daughter of John and late Dorothy Keith; dearest sister of Lynn Keith, James Keith, Barbara Ham and the late John, Jr. and Brian Keith; sister-in-law of Edward, Ronald, John and Mary Fialkiewicz; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where services will be held Thursday at 9:15 AM and at St. Andrew's Parish at 10 AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com