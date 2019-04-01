Dr. Anthony F. DeVincentis, 74, prominent podiatrist, foot surgeon

June 14, 1944 – March 11, 2019

Dr. Anthony F. DeVincentis Jr. decided to become a podiatrist and foot surgeon when he was a teenager working in his father’s shoe store on East Delavan near Bailey.

“He saw the need for people who were having foot problems,” his wife, Mary Jane, said.

He recognized a need again after beginning his practice in Buffalo in 1970. He set up the first medical residency program for podiatrists in Western New York at the former Sheridan Park Hospital in the Town of Tonawanda.

“He would have done his residency here,” his wife said, “but they didn’t have a program.”

He died March 11 in Mercy Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was 74.

Born in Buffalo, the third of four children and oldest son, he was a 1962 graduate of Bishop Timon High School.

He attended St. Bonaventure University, then enrolled in the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland, where he earned his doctor of podiatric medicine degree in 1968.

After serving a medical and surgical residency in St. Luke’s and Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, he spent a year as a fellow in podiatric surgery at the Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine.

He returned to Buffalo to set up a practice on East Lovejoy Street and later had offices on North Buffalo Road and Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park. His younger brother, Joseph, became a podiatrist and joined him in the practice.

Dr. DeVincentis was chief of podiatric surgery and chief of podiatric residency at Sheridan Park Hospital from 1973 to 1986.

He was a member of the Podiatric Residency Committee at Sheehan Memorial Hospital and was assistant chief of podiatry at Mercy.

He had affiliations with Sisters, Our Lady of Victory and Millard Fillmore Suburban hospitals.

He retired in 2013.

He was a clinical instructor at Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. DeVincentis was a member of numerous professional organizations, including the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, the American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine and the American Association of Hospital Podiatrists.

He was past president of the Western Division of the New York State Podiatry Society and served on the society’s state board of examiners.

He was inducted into the Alpha Gamma Kappa scientific fraternity, the Pi Delta National Podiatric Honor Society and the Zaccharian Research Society.

An avid golfer, he was a member of the Orchard Park Country Club for more than 30 years. He enjoyed fishing in northern Canada with his son, Dr. Anthony F. III, an ophthalmologist in Syracuse.

He and the former Mary Jane Jablonski, a certified podiatric medical assistant, were married in 1992.

In addition to his wife, brother and son, survivors included a daughter, Amanda Meyers; two step-daughters, Dr. Laura Dombrowski and Christine A. Dombrowski; two sisters, Dianna Shelley and Joanna Hoyden; a brother, Dr. Joseph; and four grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Friday, March 29, in Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Orchard Park.