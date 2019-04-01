DAUER, Richard

DAUER - Richard Of Cheektowaga, March 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty (Kelsey); loving father of Richard (Donna), Wayne and Mark (Maggie) Dauer; grandfather of Lauren, Jesse, Danielle, Kristy, Aaron, Chad, and Nathan; dearest friend of Genevieve, Sharon and Joe. The family will receive friends Tuesday, 4-7 at the f. e. brown funeral home, 6575 E. Quaker St. (Rt. 20A). Services from the funeral home Wednesday at 10 am, with military honors and graveside service following at Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com