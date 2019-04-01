Central library to host wellness talk in wake of dismal WNY health rankings

Phil Haberstro, executive director of the Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo, and Scott Scanlon, WNY Refresh editor with The Buffalo News, will lead a free community discussion this week titled “What Is Community Wellness?”

The talk is part of a continuing series of gatherings called “Imagine a Healthy, Wealthy and Sustainable Community.” It starts at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, following the showing at noon of a video presentation titled "Imagine Lifelong Learning" in the Central Library Ring of Knowledge, 1 Lafayette Square. The Center for the Study of Art & Architecture; History & Nature leads the series.

The gathering comes in the wake of the latest dismal numbers in a national County Health Rankings report that shows Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties are among the lowest eight of 62 counties in the state in terms of health outcomes. Residents in all eight regional counties tend to live shorter lives than the state average.

Haberstro and Scanlon will discuss public health and wellness efforts aimed to improve the rankings, as well as prospects for the future.