CAPPELLINO, Vincenza M. "Jenny" (Asarese)

CAPPELLINO - Vincenza M. "Jenny"(nee Asarese)

March 31, 2019, age 77, beloved wife of 57 years to Russell P. Cappellino; dear mother of Joseph (Joelle) Cappellino and Christin (Patrick) Reilly; loving grandmother of Jenna and Joseph; dear sister of Dominic (Pamela) Asarese, Rosalie and the late Ottaviano (Claudia) and Christine Asarese; sister-in-law of Patricia and the late Charles Cappellino; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Parker), where Funeral Services will be held Thursday morning at 11:00 AM. Family and friends invited. Jenny will be best remembered for her "love for life". Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com