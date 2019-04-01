CANNAN, Terrance, Cpl. USMC, Ret. "Terry"

March 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne (Vacanti); dear father of Leah (Brendan) Fogarty, Delia Cannan, Mary (Thomas) Lombardo and Charles (Caitlin) Cannan; loving grandfather of James, Maeve and Michael Fogarty and Vito Lombardo; son of the late Charles and Marie (Walsh) Cannan; brother of Sheila (Raymond) Schwabl, Charles (late Michelle) Cannan, Larry (Beth) Cannan, Bob (Karen) Cannan and the late Eileen (Nick) Caparella. Funeral from the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd., Friday at 9:30 AM and at St. Joseph's University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, NY at 11:00 AM. Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 PM and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Terry served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He received the Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com