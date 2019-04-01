Buffalo man arrested in weekend shooting that wounded two

A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting that happened early Saturday morning near East Delavan Avenue and Jefferson Avenue, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Elon Fitzgerald, 25, has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, Buffalo Police said Monday.

The incident, which detectives describe as "domestic in nature," occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. Saturday.

A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were treated and released from Erie County Medical Center, police said.