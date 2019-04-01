Buffalo man, 37, gets seven-year sentence on firearms charges

U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo sentenced a Buffalo man to seven years in prison following his conviction on two firearms charges, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced.

Erick Pizarro, 37, had been convicted on charges of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Kennedy reported.

Kennedy said Pizarro was charged after Buffalo and Lackawanna police executed a search warrant on June 9, 2015, at his Schuele Avenue residence, where they seized bags of heroin, a digital scale, a bottle of cutting agent, ammunition and a loaded gun.

Kennedy noted that Pizarro had been prohibited from having a firearm, since his 2003 conviction in Erie County Court for second-degree attempted robbery.