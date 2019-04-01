Bills set dates for offseason workouts
The dates for the Buffalo Bills' offseason workouts were announced Monday by the league.
Bills players report April 15 with organized team activities May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31 and June 3-4 and 6-7.
The team's mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 11-13.
According to the collective bargaining agreement, a voluntary nine-week program is conducted in three phases:
- Phase 1 is two weeks and is limited to strength and conditioning.
- Phase 2 is three weeks and features on-field player instruction and drills but no live hitting or offense vs. defense drills.
- Phase 3 is four weeks. No live contact is allowed but teams can do 7 on 7, 9 on 9 or 11 on 11 drills.
The Bills also will have a rookie minicamp, although the dates have not been set. By rule, the minicamp is either the first or second weekend after the draft.
Story topics: Bills offseason/ Bills practice/ offseason workouts
Share this article