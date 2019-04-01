UB reportedly contacts Miami assistant Chris Caputo about head coaching job

University of Miami assistant basketball coach Chris Caputo has been contacted about the opening at the University at Buffalo, the Miami Herald reported.

Caputo is a high-level recruiter, and a veteran assistant coach who has worked with highly respected Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga for 17 seasons at Miami and at George Mason, where he helped Larranaga coach the Patriots to the Final Four in 2006.

It is unknown whether Caputo is interested in the UB position or how significant the discussions have been.

UB will retain an outside search firm in its process of hiring a men’s basketball coach, a UB athletic department spokesperson confirmed Monday.

