Brit rockers Psychedelic Furs, james team up at Canalside

The Psychedelic Furs and james, two bands that left an indelible mark on the British music industry, are co-headlining a concert on July 18 at Canalside.

The Psychedelic Furs, best known for hits like "Pretty in Pink," "Love My Way" and "Heaven," will be led by original members and brothers Richard Butler (vocals) and Tim Butler (bass). Joining them are longtime band members Mars Williams (saxophone) and Paul Garisto (drums), along with Rich Good (guitar) and Amanda Kramer. Fans may be hoping to hear material from Love Spit Love, a band the Butler brothers formed in the 1990s, as well as Richard Butler's solo material.

The Manchester band james may best be known stateside for the college radio song "Laid," but internationally the group is known for a large catalog of hits including the anthemic "Sit Down," the intense "Born of Frustration," and the melodic rocker "She's a Star."

Gates open at 5 p.m. VIP tickets are $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 5 through eventbrite.com. General admission tickets are $5 and will go on sale in May (date to be determined) at all 17 WNY Consumer’s Beverages, the Canalside Info Kiosk, and eventbrite.com. Tickets purchased at Consumer’s Beverages and at the Canalside Info Kiosk prior to 2 p.m. on the day of the show will include a free drink coupon.