[BN] Blitz newsletter: Will the Bills surpass their 2018 win total?

Bookmakers think the Bills in 2019 will win the same amount of games they won in 2018, which just so happened to be the amount of games (six) the same bookmakers said they would win before the 2018 season started.

Sometimes those people know what they're doing.

CG Technology, which operates sportsbooks in Las Vegas, again set the Bills' win total next season at six. And again the New England Patriots lead the predicted win total with 11.

Keep in mind, the NFL Draft hasn't happened yet, but it's unlikely Buffalo's total would change much, especially considering the needle barely moved with the team signing 14 free agents. Other projected AFC East win totals were six for the Jets and five for the Dolphins. New England is a big minus-700 (bet $700 just to win $100) favorite to win the division.

But there's reason for optimism for the Bills Mafia. Josh Allen should take a step forward in Year 2. The team filled some holes in free agency and surrounded Allen with more weapons.

As of late Sunday night, voters of a poll in our BN Blitz story overwhelmingly (86 percent) said to take the over. This writer certainly would.

To build or not to build: A lot has been made of Terry Pegula's "scaled-down" comment regarding the potential for a new Bills stadium. The News' Mark Gaughan and Sandra Tan looked at 10 of the newest or substantially renovated NFL stadiums over the last 10 years and what their construction means for Buffalo. Indianapolis, for example, could become a cautionary tale for Buffalo as small-market cities at risk of carrying a disproportionate tax burden based on the fear of losing their teams and never being able to get another one, the reporters said.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz thinks the best move would be to renovate New Era Field rather than building a new stadium downtown. "We know if we can extend the lifespan of that stadium for another 25 years," he said, "and if it worked for our market, why would we not do that?"

Mock draft roundup: The Bills' top targets include Ed Oliver, Jawaan Taylor or Rashaan Gary. Four of the nine mock drafts in the mock draft roundup have the Bills taking Taylor, the right tackle from Florida. "Buffalo would love one of the elite front-seven defensive studs, but if the draft falls this way, I think offensive tackle will be the move," NFL.com's Pete Schrager wrote. "Taylor played right tackle at Florida, but he can play either left or right in the NFL. Still far from a finished product, he has monster paws and can protect Josh Allen for years to come."

