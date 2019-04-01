Bing's owner Shelly Schratz seeking Erie County Legislature seat

Former Amherst Councilwoman Shelly Schratz, the well-known Snyder restaurateur, is running as a Republican for the Erie County Legislature.

Schratz, 61, is seeking the Amherst-based 5th District seat held by Democrat Thomas A. Loughran, who isn't running for re-election after 13 years in the Legislature.

The owner of Bing's Restaurant served eight years on the Amherst Town Board, ending in 2009. She also has unsuccessfully run for Erie County clerk, a congressional seat and against Loughran.

Schratz is circulating petitions for the Republican line and said she also wants the Conservative endorsement.

Republicans haven't made a formal endorsement but have collected signatures on behalf of another, as-yet-unidentified candidate for the seat, said Erie County GOP Chair Nick Langworthy. Democrats endorsed Jeanne M. Vinal, an attorney and active party member.