Barker Public Library reopens next week at temporary location

The Barker Public Library, destroyed in a fire on the night of Jan. 20-21, will reopen Monday in a temporary location, a 708-square-foot former ceramics shop at 8673 Church St.

President Seanna Corwin-Bradley said the library will resume its previous regular hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. It will be closed Wednesdays and Sundays.

Director Lisa Thompson said about 300 items from the library's former 13,500-item collection were salvaged after the fire. She's not yet sure how large the collection will be at the temporary site, which also will include one or two public access computers.

New books came from private donations and the Nioga Library System, Thompson said.