Share this article

print logo

Area colleges (April 2)

|Published

Monday’s results

BASEBALL

Canisius 3-4, Manhattan 2-5

C (11-16, 5-1): Game 1: Conner Morro HR. Game 2: Jake Burlingame 2-5; William Krull 1-4, 2B, RBI, run.

MEN’S TENNIS

UB 7, Binghamton 0

GOLF

Abarta Coca-Cola Collegiate Inv.

Team scores: 1, Robert Morris 298-287-585, 18, Canisius 312-321-633, 19, Niagara 330-327-657.

Individuals: 1, Chris Tanabe (Bucknell) 69-72-141, T51, Jaret Chipman (Canisius) 76-78-154, 84, Tyler Edholm (Niagara) 81-80-161.

For Division I information

UB: www.ubbulls.com

Canisius: www.gogriffs.com

Niagara: www.purpleeagles.com

Bona: www.gobonnies.com

There are no comments - be the first to comment