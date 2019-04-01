Area colleges (April 2)
Monday’s results
BASEBALL
Canisius 3-4, Manhattan 2-5
C (11-16, 5-1): Game 1: Conner Morro HR. Game 2: Jake Burlingame 2-5; William Krull 1-4, 2B, RBI, run.
MEN’S TENNIS
UB 7, Binghamton 0
GOLF
Abarta Coca-Cola Collegiate Inv.
Team scores: 1, Robert Morris 298-287-585, 18, Canisius 312-321-633, 19, Niagara 330-327-657.
Individuals: 1, Chris Tanabe (Bucknell) 69-72-141, T51, Jaret Chipman (Canisius) 76-78-154, 84, Tyler Edholm (Niagara) 81-80-161.
