ALMINATE, Lida C. (Pacheco)

ALMINATE - Lida C. (nee Pacheco)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 30, 2019. Devoted mother of Susan Smith, Rommel (Lucia) Alminate, Omar Alminate, Mariela (Mike) Rigby, Gee (David) Schiralli, Basilio (Kathy) Alminate and Dolores (Mike) Incorvaia; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kenmore Alliance Church, 175 Bonnet Ave., Tonawanda on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by Lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com