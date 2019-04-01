After 34 wins in a row, two tough losses for Frontier girls lax

Frontier had won 34 straight games against Western New York opponents in girls lacrosse since losing to Lancaster in the 2016 Class A sectionals.

Monday, the Falcons dropped their second game in four days, both by a single goal, when the fell to visiting Clarence, 8-7.

Freshman Madison Leeper scored three times and senior Emma Faso had a goal and an assist in the Red Devils' victory, and senior goalkeeper Olivia Bakowski had 17 saves. Clarence is 3-0.

Quaker girls lax wins over familiar opponent

It's unusual when any high school team will scrimmage an outside opponent then face that same opponent in a game a short while later. That happened Monday when the Orchard Park girls lacrosse team defeated visiting Niagara Wheatfield, 16-10.

Coach Bridget Callahan's OP Quaker had scrimmage the Falcons before opening the season last week with a victory over Mount St. Mary.

"It's not normal, but they were willing to come out and we were desperate. It was snowing out and we wanted to get something going."

Senior Jessica Peters had five goals and senior Emily Zajdel had four to lead the Quakers to their second straight victory. Freshman Olivia Lucidi had three goals for the Quakers.

Junior midfielder Jocelyn Fike had seven goals for Niagara Wheatfield, which was playing its opener.

Williamsville East already 5-0 in boys lacrosse

Williamsville East, which finished second to sectional champion Hamburg in the Class B boys lacrosse league last season, and lost to the Bulldogs in the sectional playoffs, is off to a 5-0 start already with what coach Ed Greenway calls a "senior-laden team."

The Flames got a 17-save performance in goal from junior Joe Amici in a 9-5 nonleague victory at -East Aurora.

"Amici gave us a solid game," Greenway said. "He gives us an opportunity to win every game."

Jordan Polk, who along with Dom Piccillo and Ryan Mitchell provide a good "chunk of the Flames' scoring from the attack positions, had three goals and an assist in the victory.

Dylan Schihl, Clayton Osborne and Sam Meltser make up an all-senior crew of middies with seniors Nick D'Angelo and Frank Annunziata and junior Parker Vernator manning the defense.

Baseball fundraisers for Kenmore teams, Salamanca

Salamanca High’s baseball will hold two fundraisers to support its spring break trip to play five games in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

On Saturday, a Helmet Drive, soliciting donations at Salamanca’s three major interceptions will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On April 13, a chicken barbeque will be held at the Salamanca American Legion on Wildwood Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are available from any varsity player. A $12 donation a dinner of half Smitty’s BBQ chicken with sides of bake beans and salt potatoes and a drink will be served.

• The Kenmore East and Kenmore West baseball teams will hold a mattress sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday in in the old gym at Kenmore West High School. All name brand mattresses with factory warranties and all available sizes will be sold at costs of 40 to 60 percent below retail. A full showroom will be set up with experienced sales personnel. Contact Kenmore East coach Leslie Simon at 861-2061 or Kenmore West coach John Haynes at 628-1710.