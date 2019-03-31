House fire claims the life of a Batavia man

A man who was rescued from the second floor of a burning house Saturday morning in Batavia died later in United Memorial Medical Center, the City of Batavia Fire Department reported. He was identified as John Sherman Sr.

Fire officials said they encountered heavy smoke and fire at 109 Evans St. when they arrived shortly after 7 a.m. and that flames were so intense that crews could not get to Sherman on their first attempt to rescue him.

Fire officials said seven or eight other people in the house escaped safely. Firefighters reported that they retrieved two dogs from the building and that two cats and a chicken escaped on their own. Another dog perished, they said.