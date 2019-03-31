High school scores & schedules (April 1)

Baseball

Today’s games

ECIC I

Orchard Park at Clarence, 5 p.m.

Frontier at Williamsville North, 5 p.m.

ECIC II

Amherst at Sweet Home, 4:45 p.m.

Hamburg at Starpoint, 5 p.m.

West Seneca East at Wmsv. East, 6 p.m.

ECIC IV

Eden at Pioneer, 4:45 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

North Tonawanda at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.

CSAT at Kenmore West, 4:45 p.m.

Kenmore East at Lew-Port, 4:45 p.m.

Nia.-Wheatfield at Niagara Falls, 4:45 p.m.

CCAA West I

Falconer at Fredonia, 4:30 p.m.

Cassadaga Vly. at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Dunkirk at Chautauqua Lake, 5 p.m.

CCAA West II

Westfield at Brocton, 4:30 p.m.

Maple Grove at Panama, 4:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Silver Creek at North Collins, 4:30 p.m.

Clymer at Pine Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Newfane at Tonawanda, 4:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Depew, 5 p.m.

Softball

Today’s games

Niagara Frontier

Kenmore West at CSAT, 4:45 p.m.

Lew-Port at Kenmore East, 4:45 p.m.

CCAA West I

Falconer at Fredonia, 4:30 p.m.

Cassadaga Vly. at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Dunkirk at Chautauqua Lake, 5 p.m.

CCAA West II

Westfield at Brocton, 4:30 p.m.

Clymer at Sherman, 4:30 p.m.

Nonleague

V-Pembroke at Medina, 4:30 p.m.

Salamanca at Randolph, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois at Orchard Park, 5 p.m.

Grand Island at Roy-Hart, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Today’s games

Class B

Frontier at Williamsville South, 5 p.m.

Nonleague

Williamsville East at East Aurora, 5 p.m.

Nia.-Wheatfield at Grand Island, 5 p.m.

Akron at Kenmore, 5 p.m.

Lake Shore at Salamanca, 5 p.m.

Tonawanda at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 5 p.m.

Salamanca at Newfane, 5:30 p.m.

V-East Rochester at Depew, 6:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Today’s games

Nonleague

Mount Mercy at Springville, 4:30 p.m.

Clarence at Frontier, 5 p.m.

Williamsville North at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Lockport, 5 p.m.

Nardin at Niagara Falls, 5 p.m.

Nia.-Wheatfield at Orchard Park, 5 p.m.

Calling all all-stars

The News needs all-star teams from the following leagues. League chairmen are asked to e-mail their all-star teams to sports@buffnews.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL: All-WNY.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: All-WNY, All-ECIC, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Charter Schools.

BOYS HOCKEY: All-Federation.

GIRLS HOCKEY: All-Federation.