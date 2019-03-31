High school scores & schedules (April 1)
Baseball
Today’s games
ECIC I
Orchard Park at Clarence, 5 p.m.
Frontier at Williamsville North, 5 p.m.
ECIC II
Amherst at Sweet Home, 4:45 p.m.
Hamburg at Starpoint, 5 p.m.
West Seneca East at Wmsv. East, 6 p.m.
ECIC IV
Eden at Pioneer, 4:45 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
North Tonawanda at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.
CSAT at Kenmore West, 4:45 p.m.
Kenmore East at Lew-Port, 4:45 p.m.
Nia.-Wheatfield at Niagara Falls, 4:45 p.m.
CCAA West I
Falconer at Fredonia, 4:30 p.m.
Cassadaga Vly. at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Dunkirk at Chautauqua Lake, 5 p.m.
CCAA West II
Westfield at Brocton, 4:30 p.m.
Maple Grove at Panama, 4:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Silver Creek at North Collins, 4:30 p.m.
Clymer at Pine Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Newfane at Tonawanda, 4:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Depew, 5 p.m.
Softball
Today’s games
Niagara Frontier
Kenmore West at CSAT, 4:45 p.m.
Lew-Port at Kenmore East, 4:45 p.m.
CCAA West I
Falconer at Fredonia, 4:30 p.m.
Cassadaga Vly. at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Dunkirk at Chautauqua Lake, 5 p.m.
CCAA West II
Westfield at Brocton, 4:30 p.m.
Clymer at Sherman, 4:30 p.m.
Nonleague
V-Pembroke at Medina, 4:30 p.m.
Salamanca at Randolph, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois at Orchard Park, 5 p.m.
Grand Island at Roy-Hart, 5 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Today’s games
Class B
Frontier at Williamsville South, 5 p.m.
Nonleague
Williamsville East at East Aurora, 5 p.m.
Nia.-Wheatfield at Grand Island, 5 p.m.
Akron at Kenmore, 5 p.m.
Lake Shore at Salamanca, 5 p.m.
Tonawanda at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 5 p.m.
Salamanca at Newfane, 5:30 p.m.
V-East Rochester at Depew, 6:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Today’s games
Nonleague
Mount Mercy at Springville, 4:30 p.m.
Clarence at Frontier, 5 p.m.
Williamsville North at Lancaster, 5 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Lockport, 5 p.m.
Nardin at Niagara Falls, 5 p.m.
Nia.-Wheatfield at Orchard Park, 5 p.m.
Calling all all-stars
The News needs all-star teams from the following leagues. League chairmen are asked to e-mail their all-star teams to sports@buffnews.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL: All-WNY.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: All-WNY, All-ECIC, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Charter Schools.
BOYS HOCKEY: All-Federation.
GIRLS HOCKEY: All-Federation.
Share this article