WRIGHT, Theresa P.

WRIGHT - Theresa P. Departed this life March 25, 2019. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 2 PM, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., where Funeral Services will follow at 3 PM. Please share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com