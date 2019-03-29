WALLIN, James A.

WALLIN - James A. March 27, 2019. Beloved son of the late Carl and the late Veronica Wallin; cherished brother of Eugene (Yvette) Wallin, the late Charles (Lorraine), the late William, the late Rosemary (late Gene) Rodi, the late Dorothy (late Robert) Eckert, and the late Christine White; caring uncle of Ann Marie (Edward) Pasek; great-uncle of Bernadette Pasek and Raymond (Johanna) Pasek; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, March 29th at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, Saturday at noon. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. James proudly served our country in the Navy during World War II. Please share condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com