STECK, Julius Jr.

STECK - Julius Jr. Of Clarence, NY. March 27, 2019. Husband of the late Masumi (Sugiyama) Steck; dear step-father of Wayne Alexander, Gary (Cheryl) Alexander, Gloria (Matt) Davis, Roy (Kathryn) Alexander; Ojiisan of Nicole (Jay) Christmas, Tia, Kilee, Haley and Hunter Alexander; brother of Paul (Maureen) Steck; uncle of Steven (Kimberly) Steck and Jill (Richard) Lewandowski. All are invited to a visitation and Memorial Service at D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday 3-5 PM when funeral service will commence. Julius was a retired Air Force Veteran. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com