STAFFEN, Nancy R. (Breitenbach)

STAFFEN - Nancy R. (nee Breitenbach)

Age 85, of the City of Tonawanda, March 27, 2019, at her residence, under the care of Hospice. Beloved wife of 60 years to John F. "Jack" Staffen; devoted mother of John W. (Olga), Bradley G. (Allyce), Todd M. (Julie) and Susan M. (Jodi) Staffen; loving grandmother of Adam, Ariana, Jack, Evan, Sara, Katie, Michelle and Allison Staffen; daughter of the late Dorothea (nee Ensminger) and William Breitenbach; sister of Norma (late Kennard) Stryker and Sally (John) Sherman; aunt of many wonderful nieces and nephews. Also surrounded by many helpful, caring aides. Nancy volunteered at the Community Cafe and Greater Buffalo Counseling Centers for many years and was a tax preparer for 20 years at the Tonawanda Senior Citizens Center. She was also an active member of Salem United Church of Christ. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 30, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 4 PM Sunday (March 31) in Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan St., in Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem United Church of Christ or to a charitable organization of your choice. Your condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com