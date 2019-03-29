MYERS, Norbert F.

MYERS - Norbert F. Of East Aurora, NY, March 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 59 years to Patricia A.; dear father of Mark (Helen), Kevin, Scott (Kimberly); also survived by eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 4-7 PM at the Wood Funeral Home, 784 Main St., East Aurora. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from Immaculate Conception RC Church, Monday at 9:30 AM. Mr. Myers was a longtime President of the St. Vincent dePaul Society at Immaculate Conception RC Church.