MILICZKY, Elaine E. (Hils)

MILICZKY - Elaine E. (nee Hils)

Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest March 27, 2019. Devoted mother of Eugene (Sarah) Miliczky, Kyle (Jeffrey) Morrison and Lynn Whitford; cherished grandmother of Peter, Alexandra and Benjamin; loving daughter of the late Irwin and Elizabeth Hils; dear sister of the late John Hils; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 2-5 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 875 Eggert Dr., North Tonawanda on Monday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church.) Interment White Chapel Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com