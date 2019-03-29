LATA, Gertrude E. (Machajewski)

LATA - Gertrude E. (nee Machajewski)

Formerly of Cheektowaga, NY and Hollywood, FL, March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley S. Lata; cherished mother of Stanley D. (Joan), Gerald D. Lata, of Fort Meyers, FL and Janet (James) Ches, of St. Agustine, FL; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sister of the late Alice (late Alfred) Rypysc. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 10:30 AM at 14 Holy Helpers Church, Indian Church and Union Rds. Friends are invited. Arrangements by paul a. kloc blossom chapels, inc. (668-5666).