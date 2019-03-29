JUDD, June (Wanser)

JUDD - June (nee Wanser)

99, passed away March 28, 2019. She was born in Buffalo, NY to the late David Wanser and Susan Meyer. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband William Judd; daughter-in-law, Janis Judd; and a sister, Irene Jurynec. June is survived by her son William Judd; grandchildren, John Judd (Diane), Jerry Judd (Ann), David Judd (Jen), Lori Sherrod (Tom), Christine Judd (Jill), Sarah Brisbee (Brad); great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Brandon, Jessi, Haley, Christopher, Jordan, Jason, Colten, Mackenzie, Brandon, Emerson and Griffin. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1052 South First St., Nashville, NC 27856 is honored to be caring for the Judd family and words of comfort may be shared at cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com