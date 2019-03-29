GANSHAW, Jacqueline W. "Jackie"

Of Pekin, NY, March 28, 2019. Wife of the late Harold A. Ganshaw; mother of Todd J. (Sandi) Ganshaw and Trevor H. (Lee) Ganshaw; grandmother of Zachary, Stephen, Michelle, Eric, Sara, and Kaitlyn; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Joyce (Bill) McEwen and Marian (Joe) Salda. Her family will be present on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, NY. Funeral Services will be held Monday at 10 AM at Hope United Methodist Church, 2914 Upper Mountain Road, Sanborn, NY. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in her name to Hope United Methodist Church. For guest register, visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com