FREY, Elaine M. (Ensminger)

FREY - Elaine M. (nee Ensminger)

Entered into rest March 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Stephen J. Frey; devoted mother of Stephen (Kristine) Frey, Miranda (Paul) Pellicci, Kyla (Justin) Bennett and the late Tiffany Frey; cherished grandmother of Isabelle, Connor, Hannah, Christopher, Emma, Daniel, Josephine and Leah; loving daughter of the late Gerald and Virgina (nee Ganoe) Copp; dear sister of Linda Just, the late June Lightner and Richard (Jean) Ensminger; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 2-6 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at grace gospel church, 5575 Broadway St., Lancaster on Sunday morning at 10:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment white chapel memorial park. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com