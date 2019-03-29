CONNOR, Wilma J. "Billie" (Schaefer)

CONNOR - Wilma J. "Billie"

(nee Schaefer)

March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Connor; loving mother of Gregory (Barbara), Kathleen, Breandan (Marianne Pojman), Paul and John (Siu); grandmother of Christopher, Eric, Janis, Alison, Kathryn, Joseph and Jonathan; sister of the late Doris Eimiller, Charles Schaefer and Thelma Cluckey; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 Am at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder, ny 14226. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by the dietrich funeral home, inc., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com