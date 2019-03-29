BOTH, Judith T. (Snizek)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Herbert E. Both; devoted mother of Kathleen (Chris) Kogut, Charles E. Both, and Dawn (Mark) Both-Kim; cherished grandmother of Candice, Matthew, Cameron, Trent, and the late Marrina and Ella Grace; adored great-grandmother of Connor and Liam; loving daughter of the late Francis and Isabella Snizek; dear sister of the late William (Lucille) Snizek. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 2-6 PM, where Prayers will be offered on Monday morning at 9:30 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Basilica on Monday morning at 10:30 o'clock. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com